The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.49. 5,991,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,611,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

