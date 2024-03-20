Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0734 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $475.90 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00084499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,486,361,778 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

