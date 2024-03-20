Thomasville National Bank Buys Shares of 2,654 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

