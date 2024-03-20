Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

