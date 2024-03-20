Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

