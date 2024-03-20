Thomasville National Bank Has $420,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.