Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $343.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $346.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

