Thomasville National Bank Invests $207,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

