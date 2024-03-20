Thomasville National Bank Makes New $141,000 Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

