Thomasville National Bank Makes New $141,000 Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000.
WK Kellogg Price Performance
WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
