Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,750 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

