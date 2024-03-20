Thomasville National Bank Sells 307 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.02. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

