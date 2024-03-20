Thomasville National Bank Sells 860 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

