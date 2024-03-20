Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.34

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 365473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

