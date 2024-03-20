TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.20

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 666859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($2.00).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,135.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

