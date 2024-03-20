Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Sells C$38,500.00 in Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWM remained flat at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 108,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,909. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$316.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.15.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

