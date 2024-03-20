Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 11,159,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 21,537,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Tilray Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

