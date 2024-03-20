TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

View Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.