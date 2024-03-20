Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRML. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $820.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.45. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $17,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.