Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$78.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.93. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.85 and a 12-month high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

