Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.43

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 403436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 461.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,148 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

