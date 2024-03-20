TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $8.34 billion and $611.30 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,815,637,836 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

