Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $128.46. 165,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $130.10. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.