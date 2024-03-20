Turbo Energy, S.A.’s (NASDAQ:TURB) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 20th

Turbo Energy’s (NASDAQ:TURBGet Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Turbo Energy had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Turbo Energy Price Performance

Shares of TURB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09. Turbo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

