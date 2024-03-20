TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.27 million and a PE ratio of -1,025.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.39. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 83.40 ($1.06).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
