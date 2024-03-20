TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.27 million and a PE ratio of -1,025.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.39. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 83.40 ($1.06).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

