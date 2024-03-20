TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.40

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 393882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £201.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1,030.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.39.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

