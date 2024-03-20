Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $424.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.18 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.57.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

