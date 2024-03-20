U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH):

3/18/2024 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2024 – U.S. Physical Therapy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – U.S. Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2024 – U.S. Physical Therapy had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USPH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 130.37%.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

