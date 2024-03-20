UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity at UiPath

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 1,893,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890,624. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $165,749,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.