UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 2,574,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -134.11 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

