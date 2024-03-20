UiPath’s (PATH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.96 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

