Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 17,020 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 217.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 43,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. 1,083,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

