Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 5.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 1.02% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 832,066 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,389,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,898,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,324,000 after purchasing an additional 620,444 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 241,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

