Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,382,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.