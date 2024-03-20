Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 719,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

