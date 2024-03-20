Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,803,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265,770. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

