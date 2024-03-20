Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 830 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 623,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

