Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

