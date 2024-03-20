Ultra Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $93.85 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,028.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.29 or 0.00584563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00115936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24545314 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,303,338.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

