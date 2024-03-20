Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) PT Raised to $6.00

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.30 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.7 %

Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 400,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,195. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.59. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

