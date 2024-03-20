Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $6.71 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00017452 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.71 billion and $230.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00127664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009371 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

