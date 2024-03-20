Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 943.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $180.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.42.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

