Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

