Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

BATS ESGV opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

