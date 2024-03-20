Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

