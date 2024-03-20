Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.51.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

