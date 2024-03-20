Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.39. 437,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,615. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day moving average of $222.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

