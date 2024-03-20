Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,294,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $244.96. 112,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

