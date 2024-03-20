Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.35

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 156973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.1% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 669,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after buying an additional 160,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,328.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 102,558 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

