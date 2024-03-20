Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.59

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $231.59 and last traded at $231.44, with a volume of 26949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.85.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.47 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

