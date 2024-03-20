Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.